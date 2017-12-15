The Nationals will likely be in “win-now” mode this season, as they’ll have some contracts expiring in the future, one of which is very important.

Star slugger Bryce Harper, who signed a one-year deal to remain with the team, will be on the market after the 2018 season is in the books. And given that he’s likely to command $350-400 million, it’s hard to visualize him staying in Washington. The Nationals ownership is not known for forking over large amounts of money — Max Scherzer was the exception, and he’s a pitcher, not a position player.

The Dodgers, Yankees and Cubs have no problem paying superstars exorbitant amounts of money, and those teams seem like more likely fits for Harper going forward. Even the Nats themselves reportedly believe this to be the case.

The Washington #Nats say they are realistic and firmly believe that Bryce Harper is set to test free agency next winter after casual conversations last month. They still hope to re-sign him, but only after he tests the free agent market — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 15, 2017

This is likely the Nats’ way of leaking that they don’t expect to be able to pay Harper the money he’ll command, and will have a huge impact on the team’s 2018 campaign.