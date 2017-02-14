Some Nationals fans who watched WWE’s Monday Night RAW might have woke up on Tuesday morning with a conflicted feeling.

Nationals star Bryce Harper was spotted in the crowd with a backwards cap. He briefly turned around and inadvertently revealed a Cowboys logo.

That must have felt like a punch in the gut to Washington D.C. sports fans who root for both the Nationals and Redskins.

According to CBS DC, Harper grew up in Las Vegas as a Cowboys fan. Now that he plays in Redskins country, he has been known to wear Redskins gear to keep the peace. He probably wore his Cowboys cap backwards Monday night just to avoid flaunting his allegiance to the Cowboys in case he was seen on camera, and turning around was a slip-up.

Compared to the Redskins, the Nationals haven’t been around all that long. So there might be some hard-core Redskins fans who barely care which cap Bryce Harper wears.