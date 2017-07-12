Bryce Harper turned in a near-flawless performance in the 2017 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday night, getting it done with both his bat and his glove.

Harper did not account for an out at the plate — recording a hit and a walk in two appearances — and was extremely effective on the offensive side.

And he was pretty sharp with the glove as well.

When Salvador Perez hit a blooper in the second inning, it looked for sure that the ball would drop in for a hit. But Harper had other plans. He took off and made a sliding backhand grab to perfection, and nailed the landing as well.

Robinson Cano won the actual award but I think we all know who the real MVP was tonight. Bryce Harper's hair. #ASG2017 pic.twitter.com/wIPsUmR3yZ — Kalea Yoshida (@kaleayoshida) July 12, 2017

That’s part of the reason he’s in the running for the NL MVP award.