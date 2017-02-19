When the Washington Nationals play the New York Mets this season, it will be interesting to see the exchange between Bryce Harper and Noah Syndegaard.

Syndegaard, responding to a Instagram post by the Nationals star outfielder, called Harper a “douche” in the comments section.

Asked about Syndegaard’s comment from New Year’s Eve, Harper said, via the New York Post: “I don’t know, Syndergaard does what he does and the Mets do what they do. So we are going to worry about what we do in our clubhouse and do everything we can do win ballgames and hopefully have a better record than any team in Major League Baseball.

“They’re a great talent over there,’’ Harper said of the Mets. “We are going to have some fun this year and hopefully enjoy what we do against them.’’

The Nationals play the Mets in the early portion of the season, and it’s likely that Syndegaard will pitch against Washington at least once during that span. Harper took the high road when taking to the media, but it might be different on the field.