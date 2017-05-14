Quantcast
Bryce Harper shouts out John Wall after hitting walk-off home run (VIDEO)
Posted by on May 14, 2017

Nationals slugger Bryce Harper had a pretty eventful day on Saturday.

It started with him landing a record contract extension, netting $28 million for one year, which seems like a pretty good salary.

And all that money seemed to do was motivate him.

Harper came to the plate in the ninth inning, with the game against the Phillies tied at 4-4, and he put an end to the matchup at hand by crushing the ball over the center-field wall.

He gave a shoutout to John Wall in a postgame interview as well. The Wizards guard lifted his team to victory with a clutch three-pointer late in Game 6 on Friday night.

Wall seemed to be happy about it.

There’s a lot to be excited about in the world of DC sports right now.