Nationals slugger Bryce Harper had a pretty eventful day on Saturday.
It started with him landing a record contract extension, netting $28 million for one year, which seems like a pretty good salary.
And all that money seemed to do was motivate him.
Harper came to the plate in the ninth inning, with the game against the Phillies tied at 4-4, and he put an end to the matchup at hand by crushing the ball over the center-field wall.
He gave a shoutout to John Wall in a postgame interview as well. The Wizards guard lifted his team to victory with a clutch three-pointer late in Game 6 on Friday night.
Wall seemed to be happy about it.
There’s a lot to be excited about in the world of DC sports right now.