Nationals slugger Bryce Harper had a pretty eventful day on Saturday.

It started with him landing a record contract extension, netting $28 million for one year, which seems like a pretty good salary.

And all that money seemed to do was motivate him.

Harper came to the plate in the ninth inning, with the game against the Phillies tied at 4-4, and he put an end to the matchup at hand by crushing the ball over the center-field wall.

Bryce Harper signed a contract for 2018 today and hit a walkoff home run. Today was a good day. pic.twitter.com/W9KE8ZgCOb — SDDC Nationals (@Sdfriars27) May 14, 2017

Bryce Harper: longest walk-off HR of his career. He is 2nd player in franchise history to hit 2 walk-off HR vs same team in same season. pic.twitter.com/0qljlvaVHY — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 14, 2017

He gave a shoutout to John Wall in a postgame interview as well. The Wizards guard lifted his team to victory with a clutch three-pointer late in Game 6 on Friday night.

Bryce Harper: "Just trying to be like John Wall, walk them off a little bit." — Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) May 14, 2017

Wall seemed to be happy about it.

My guy lol !! RT @jorgeccastillo: Bryce Harper on his walk-off home run: “Just trying to be like John Wall, walk them off a little bit." — John Wall (@JohnWall) May 14, 2017

There’s a lot to be excited about in the world of DC sports right now.