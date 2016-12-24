New York Jets quarterback Bryce Petty committed the ultimate goof Sunday—he tried to make a tackle and hurt himself.

Petty, his team down 10-0 to the New England Patriots, watched his runner cough the ball up and decided to do something about it.

Bad move:

#Jets QB Bryce Petty injures shoulder when he dove for a tackle. pic.twitter.com/uirFNXzfRK — The Sports Daily (@SportsDailyBlog) December 24, 2016

Petty was just making a football play, though the move cost him some time, allowing backup quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick to get back in the game.

The Jets had hoped for big things from Petty, though in his brief appearances this year the sophomore had thrown three touchdowns to six interceptions. Saturday, he went 0-of-3 with an interception before leaving the game with an injury.

None of this is too surprising given New York’s struggles under center for years. Twitter, at least, found it funny in certain ways:

Bryce Petty hurt again. Leaving for more attention. Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB vampire, warming up for Jets — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) December 24, 2016

Hope @b_petty14 comes back. All we can hope for is fitz to play a halfway decent game. Oh wait. Nvm. Interception. — Noah Bruntmyer (@NoahBruntmyer) December 24, 2016

Bryce Petty first quarter: 0/3, INT, sacked twice pic.twitter.com/0p8ITpFLo3 — Joe Caporoso (@TurnOnTheJets) December 24, 2016

In all seriousness, the Jets are headed for some major changes this offseason, likely including moving on from Fitzpatrick. The team needed to see what Petty has to offer the rest of this year, which would make the decisions this offseason easier.

Instead, Petty continues to have problems staying healthy, which will make drafting and free agency harder on a team perhaps heading for a rebuild.

Stay turned for updates on Petty’s shoulder.