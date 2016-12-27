The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have one path to making the postseason, with the chances of everything happening currently standing at less than one percent.

According to ESPN Stats and Information, the Buccaneers need seven exact results in Week 17 to sneak into the postseason as the NFC’s final wild card.

Here are the seven things that need to happen:

– Buccaneers win over Carolina Panthers

– Detroit Lions win over Green Bay Packers

– Dallas Cowboys win over Philadelphia Eagles

– San Francisco 49ers win over Seattle Seahawks

– Tennessee Titans win over Houston Texans

– Indianapolis Colts win over Jacksonville Jaguars

– Washington Redskins and New York Giants tie

Two of the original nine required results have already happened. The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Denver Broncos, and the Dallas Cowboys beat the Detroit Lions. But getting the next seven looks close to impossible for the Bucs.

The 2-13 49ers are big underdogs against the Seahawks, and even if the 49ers pulled off the upset, it seems very unlikely that the Redskins and Giants would end their game in a tie on Sunday.

The Buccaneers need all the results to break tiebreakers with the Packers on strength of record and strength of schedule. The only way Tampa Bay can pass Green Bay in both is if all seven results happen in Week 17.

The Buccaneers are alive, but just barely. One break in the chain and it’s all over for Tampa Bay’s playoff hopes.