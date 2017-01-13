Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Mike Smith won’t be returning to the head coaching ranks next season.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the former NFL Coach of the Year agreed to an extension with the Buccaneers Thursday and withdrew his name from the Los Angeles Chargers’ head-coaching search.

Buccaneers agreed to terms on extension with DC Mike Smith, per league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 12, 2017

Bucs DC Mike Smith also withdrew name today from Chargers' HC search. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 12, 2017

Smith was also a candidate for the Jacksonville Jaguars’ head-coaching vacancy prior to interim head coach Doug Marrone accepting the job. Smith spent seven seasons as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, where he became the franchise’s winningest coach with 66 wins. He also led the team to four playoff appearances.

In Smith’s first season as Buccaneers defensive coordinator, Tampa Bay tied for the 10th-most sacks (38) in the league and held opposing offenses to 23.1 points per game.