Hoops fans witnessed an unlikely comeback of the year candidate on Monday night, coming from the Patriot League.

Colgate had a 64-56 lead over Bucknell with 21 seconds remaining in the game, but the lead was not safe. A three-point play was pulled off, and the margin was cut to five. After a turnover following an inbounds pass, another layup and foul was committed — but there was a flagrant foul as well.

Bucknell then got the ball, trailing 64-62, with a chance to tie or play for the win. The team chose the latter, and it paid off. Using some great ball movement, they swung the ball around the horn to arguably their best pure shooter — Kimbal Mackenzie. And he drained a game-winning three pointer from the corner to cap off the thrilling comeback win.

Nothing but net.