The Milwaukee Bucks played their worst game of the playoffs so far at home on Saturday in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Series against the Raptors, and it seems like some of their confidence has dwindled a bit.

Milwaukee scored only 76 points in the game, and made just 37 percent of the field goals the team attempted. The series is now tied, with Game 5 set to tip off in Toronto, and it’s hard not to like the Raptors in this “best-of-three” going forward.

Bucks fans are remaining confident, though. They chanted “Bucks in six!” at the end of Game 4, which was probably pretty funny to the Raptors, who had just destroyed their opponent on the road.

Milwaukee fans chanting "Bucks in 6" because confidence is 🔑 pic.twitter.com/GDlz6L6Fyw — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 22, 2017

Yeah, that isn’t happening. Milwaukee returning back home faced with a 3-2 deficit, in a must-win game, seems more likely.