The Bucks have savagely trolled the Raptors in each of the two games they’ve hosted at BMO Harris Bradley Center.

Before Game 3 even began, the Bucks PA announcer played the “Barney” theme song while the Raptors players trotted out during player introductions.

And they didn’t stop there.

The Bucks mascot took to Snapchat to roast the Raptors with a series of corny jokes during Game 4 on Saturday afternoon.

Here’s a rundown featuring all the snaps.

Zing!