The young Bucks have showed a lot of grit in their playoff series with the Raptors, and they’ve proven they’re not scared of their opponent, and are not gonna back down. Milwaukee took a 2-1 lead in the series with a dominant win in Game 3 on Thursday, and also stepped their troll game up as well.

It happened in pregame introductions, before the game even began. As the Raptors players were being announced, the PA announcer played the “Barney” theme song. That’s not really a song you want attached to your reputation, or to get pumped up before a game on the road to.

Milwaukee @Bucks played the theme music from BARNEY during the @Raptors player introductions. pic.twitter.com/esaPSmA1rJ — FOX Sports Radio (@FoxSportsRadio) April 21, 2017

As we all know, the Raptors’ mascot resembles “Barney” a bit, so that’s where that came from. And honestly, even Barney could’ve played better than Toronto did in the second half on Thursday, so he was actually an upgrade from what they got on the court from their veteran stars.