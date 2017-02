Not too many players are brave enough to pick a fight with DeMarcus Cousins, but Buddy Hield did something of the sort during Sunday’s game.

Hield is a young player, and he’ll probably learn in the future not to put cheap shots on veteran players, when Cousins teaches him a lesson for this brutal nut shot he delivered.

Buddy Hield ejected with a flagrant 2 foul. Why? Boogie: "He just grabbed my nuts!" pic.twitter.com/8ab3v7XlYV — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) February 13, 2017

Hield was hit with a flagrant-2 foul and ejected from the game. Cousins was on the other end of an ejection for once, and that must’ve been an interesting feeling.