Buffalo fans have perfect the art of celebrating, which anyone who frequents social media knows all too well.

Bills Mafia are expert tailgaters, putting on shows before games at New Era Field. Bills fans often jump through tables, some of which are lit on fire, and do other crazy stunts to get ready for the gridiron action.

So when Buffalo upset Arizona on Thursday, fans knew exactly how to celebrate. They did just that by jumping through tables, as well as other ways, which you can watch below.

That’s how it’s done.