The Chicago Bulls are a mess.

Observers knew this much after Wednesday night’s loss to the Atlanta Hawks, where the Bulls blew a 10-point lead by coughing up 19 points over less than three minutes left in regulation to lose.

Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler weren’t happy after the game.

The Chicago Tribune‘s K.C. Johnson captured Wade calling the team out:

Wade said this loss hurts him more than younger players and that shouldn't be case. "I don't know if people care enough." — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) January 26, 2017

Cody Westerlund of 670 The Score captured the same from Butler:

Jimmy Butler wants the Bulls to care more pic.twitter.com/FshLPDyjuC — Cody Westerlund (@CodyWesterlund) January 26, 2017

Wade took to Twitter with a rather telling, if not funny, image:

It’s a damning situation for the Bulls when the team’s top two players come out and say things like this in the media. Funnily enough, if Wade wasn’t around for this sort of statement, butler would probably be getting killed in the media for saying anything like it.

Alas, the Bulls are where they are because stuff like this keeps happening. It is hard to call this much of a surprise, either. The Bulls flirted with a full-blown rebuild before deciding to bring on Wade and attempt to compete in the Eastern Conference.

Barring major changes, competing now doesn’t seem likely, especially with the Bulls under .500. It has to get worse before it can get better—and this feels like just the beginning.