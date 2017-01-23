Rajon Rondo and Nikola Mirotic have underwhelmed in the first of the season, prompting the Chicago Bulls to make the veteran point guard and third-year forward available ahead of the Feb. 23 trade deadline.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the Bulls “have been shopping” Rondo and Mirotic, but neither player has received as much interest as the team had hoped.

‘‘Obviously, you knew that would be the case with Rondo,’’ a source told the Sun-Times. ‘‘But [the Bulls] don’t like what they’re hearing back on [Mirotic], either. Then again, that’s a [front office] that tends to overvalue its assets.’’

Rondo, who came to the Bulls via a two-year deal in free agency, is averaging 6.6 points, 6.7 assists and 5.7 rebounds off the bench after losing his starting job earlier this season. Meanwhile, Mirotic, a former first-round pick in 2011, is averaging just 9.3 points, which is down from his scoring output the past couple of seasons.

The Bulls currently hold the eighth and final playoff spot in the East, but the team has seriously disappointed this season and could use some help holding onto that playoff spot in the second half of the season.