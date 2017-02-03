Despite a rollercoaster of a season right now, it sounds like the Chicago Bulls have an interest in swinging a big trade.

Said big trade features Jahlil Okafor of the Philadelphia 76ers, according to CSN Chicago’s Vincent Goodwill:

The Bulls have been active with the trade deadline approaching, and they’ve inquired about the availability of Philadelphia 76ers center Jahlil Okafor, multiple league sources tell CSNChicago.com. He’s on the trading block as the 76ers have surged with the play of Joel Embiid and Nerlens Noel manning the middle, and the Bulls are interested, as they don’t have much in the way of low-post scoring.

It’s a smart target for the Bulls to aim at. With Joel Embiid in the middle of a breakout season and the 76ers having too many centers on the roster, odds seem strong the team will deal one of them in an effort to balance things out.

Chicago certainly needs the help underneath the basket. Even better, Okafor is only 21 years old and averaging 11.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.0 blocks on just 23.1 minutes.

The Bulls have more interest in this than the 76ers right now. Should Chicago get serious and offer a can’t-miss package near this month’s trade deadline, it is easy to see the two sides possibly coming together and making it happen.