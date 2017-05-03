Rajon Rondo didn’t fit in at first with the Chicago Bulls, but it all came together for him later in the season, especially the postseason.

Rondo left his fingerprints all over Chicago’s victories in Games 1 and 2 against the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs after averaging 11.5 points, 10.0 assists and 8.5 rebounds. Unfortunately, he did not play again after fracturing his thumb in Game 2.

Still though, the Bulls front office liked what is saw from the veteran point guard this season, and is leaning toward exercising his $13.4 million option for the 2017-18 season.

“We’re going to make those decisions down the road, but there’s a good chance, a really good chance, that we’ll bring Rajon back,” Bulls executive vice president John Paxson said, via ESPN’s Nick Friedell. “And for these reasons: As we get younger, it’s still really important to have quality veterans around your young players. And to a man, our young people love Rajon. He was great in the locker room, he was great off the court with these guys.

“He took them under his wing in a lot of ways. He was responsible for a lot of the good things that came from them. We have a lot of respect for Rajon, especially how he believes in the game. He used to drag guys into the weight room. He held them accountable in a lot of ways so we really take a lot from him. And we’re looking forward to sitting down with him this week.”

If Rondo can come back next season and play like he did in the playoffs, then the Bulls are clearly making the right decision to bring him back.