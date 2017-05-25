It wouldn’t register as much of a shock to see Dwyane Wade turn down his player option and leave the Chicago Bulls this offseason.

But it doesn’t sound like this will happen.

Wade had an odd year with the eventual eighth-seeded Bulls, yet the team expects he’ll make a return, per the Chicago Tribune:

And all I can tell you is most everyone associated with the Bulls believes Wade will pick up the option and remain in Chicago for a second season. More surprising things have happened in league history, though. So stay tuned. Wade’s player option decision is due by June 27 according to The Vertical’s Bobby Marks. Most previous reporting pegged it to June 30.

Wade, 35, played a career low 29.9 minutes over 60 games last year, averaging only 18.3 points and 3.8 assists per game on 43.4 percent shooting, also the worst of his career.

Plenty of money already made since entering the league in 2003-04, it’s easy to think Wade could wave off about $23 million and look to join a contender this summer. The Bulls were only an eighth seed, though they did oddly look ready to take down the Boston Celtics before Rajon Rondo hurt his thumb.

Wade’s decision might hinge on what the Bulls decide to do. The team looked ready for a long-term rebuild before reversing course and bringing on both Wade and Rondo. If Wade chooses to come back, the decision might say more about the Bulls than it does his potential to make big money.