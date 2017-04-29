It seems like forever ago when the Bulls had a 2-0 series lead over the Celtics after emerging victorious in both of the first two games at TD Garden. That was the high point for them, however, as Boston went on to win four in a row from that point on, with some of the victories coming by a decisive margin.

Not much was expected of the eighth-seeded Bulls heading into the playoffs, with a .500 record (41-41) from the regular season. But Chicago fans expect better, and in the midst of the team’s elimination blowout loss on Friday night– in which they lost 105-83 — they made sure to make it known in the form of “Fire Hoiberg” chants.

On the other side of the fence, Celtics head coach Brad Stevens was not a fan of the Fred Hoiberg slander, and was seen wishing the fans would just “shut up,” with good reason. Injuries and an aging roster seem to be bigger issues for the Bulls than those created since the second-year head coach arrived.

Fans chanting "Fire Hoiberg" Brad Stevens mouths "shut up" pic.twitter.com/VcB3Xe07zv — ⓂarcusD (@_MarcusD2_) April 29, 2017

It will be an interesting summer for the Bulls, and we can expect the team to be pretty active at that time. Fans should be a bit more patient, and also resist putting all the blame on Hoiberg.