Jimmy Butler remains one of the most notable names on the trade block ahead of the deadline after the DeMarcus Cousins ordeal.

With the Chicago Bulls flirting with a rebuild over the past couple of years, Butler has looked like an obvious trade candidate to rebuilders and contenders alike.

Tuesday, the Chicago Tribune‘s K.C. Johnson threw some cold water on the situation:

Takes 1 blockbuster offer to change, but Bulls are rebuffing Butler inquiries/have told teams they have no plans to trade him, per source. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) February 21, 2017

Yesterday, we noted the Boston Celtics still had an interest in getting something done.

CSNNE’s A. Sherrod Blakely described what might actually qualify as a “blockbuster” when it comes to Butler:

While the Bulls haven’t set any specific parameters, league executives believe they are seeking some combination of high draft picks and young veterans (players with experience who are either near the end of their rookie deals or have team-friendly contracts) just to consider moving Butler.

It’s hard to know if the Bulls have received such an offer. But setting an asking price at all for a 27-year-old guard averaging 24.5 points per game in the middle of his prime isn’t easy. But a mini rebuild with Dwyane Wade and Rajon Rondo has produced mixed results. A Butler trade would likely symbolize a full start over, which doesn’t make sense without a can’t-miss offer right now.

This deadline has spoiled fans with the Cousins bomb. Butler would be a crazy addition, but only if the Bulls decide to leap off the cliff.