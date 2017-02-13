We learned that Busta Rhymes and A Tribe Called Quest both really don’t like President Donald Trump and his recent policy changes, including the travel ban, on stage at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

The two performed “We The People,” and Busta blasted Trump hard, calling him “President Agent Orange.” He also said Trump was “perpetuating all the evil throughout the United States.”

A Tribe Called Quest, Busta Rhymes call Trump "President Agent Orange" https://t.co/SIjs8yWeZf pic.twitter.com/RsdQmQHYiX — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 13, 2017

ATCQ and Busta also raised their fists in solidarity at one point, which you can see here.

Busta was pretty direct in delivering his opinion, but Trump has certainly heard worse.