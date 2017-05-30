Buster Posey is not about that life, apparently.

Posey’s teammate Hunter Strickland got into a fight with Bryce Harper on the mound during Sunday’s game — in which the two exchanged blows — but the Giants catcher wanted no business at all in getting involved.

Normally, you see a catcher stand up for his pitcher, as one of the first players to step into the line of fire, but not in Posey’s case. Strickland and Harper confronted each other while Posey sat idle, and when the two began exchanging haymakers, he remained that away — idle.

Buster Posey didn’t even move to help his man lol pic.twitter.com/EhbDY3ji5O — Jeff (@jamfan40) May 29, 2017

When Buster Posey has your back in a fight…. NOT😂 pic.twitter.com/qRpi1VDL0m — Darijan Briški (@rajvosa7) May 30, 2017

Posey said his concussion history didn’t have an impact on his lack of “participation” in the skirmish.