Virginia Tech hecklers were at it in full force for Monday’s game against Duke, and the team’s head coach reached a point where he had heard enough of it.

The fans at Cassell Coliseum made a point to get under Grayson Allen’s skin, which isn’t anything new, due to his reputation.

At one point in the game, Allen went to the line to shoot a pair of free throws, and the fans voiced their opinion about the call by chanting the following:

“Bulls—! Bulls—!” they chanted.

Williams, however, was not happy about it, so he walked over to the scorer’s table, grabbed the microphone and chided the fans.

“Quit cussin'” he said.

Buzz Williams just grabbed the mic and told Virginia Tech fans to “quit cussin’” and not to throw stuff on the floor. pic.twitter.com/dQviZfV4M5 — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) February 27, 2018

Williams is an old-school guy, as we witnessed from that exchange.