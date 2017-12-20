Summary: A quick snippet of the whole Net Neutrality ‘thing’ going on right now. What is it, what’s happening, and what’s going to happen?

The Internet’s is changing again… It’s official, the Internet and Switzerland now have absolutely nothing in common. The Federal Communication Commission (FCC) recently voted to do away with Net Neutrality aka the rules regulating businesses that provide Internet to consumers.

I’d be lying if I didn’t say I was a bit confused when first hearing of this issue. First of all, what is Net Neutrality? How will this decision affect me? Is the Internet doomed? Will I be able to keep me mom’s Netflix subscription?

I am going to assume you have the same questions and I will try to explain (and hopefully answer) them as best I can below…

Disclaimer: This will not be a political conversation, as I believe talking politics to be a good waste of fresh air. Instead I will simply try give you a ‘heads up’ on the issue and list a few consequences we are likely to see happen due to the decision.

So Net Neutrality Is What Now?

‘Net Neutrality’ refers to a bunch of rules that were passed in 2015 that classified high-speed Internet as a utility, making it subject to regulation.

Basically, it means that Internet Service Providers (ISPs) could not slow down your Internet based on what you browse. This made it so ISPs couldn’t play favorites, or encourage certain sites over others by throttling speeds. You got the same speed visiting Netflix as you would visiting Hulu and so on.

This video explains it well.

What Just Happened?

The FCC has decided to dismantle or nullify the rules that were previously established with a vote of 3-2.

Prior to this decision, Internet Service Providers (ISPs) were treated like utility companies. The Internet was considered a utility and, like water, was allowed to flow freely to all with access to it, regardless of provider.

Now, companies have the ability to create ‘fast-lanes’, which they may (or may not) charge for, for certain traffic they use but they MUST inform the consumer.