Football kickers might often be overlooked, but they’re athletes, too. The days of the overweight placekicker are long over.

Chiefs kicker Cairo Santos certainly isn’t a big guy. Standing five-foot-eight and weighing roughly 160 pounds, Santos is in good shape and clearly athletic.

Not athletic enough to dunk a basketball, though, apparently.

Santos, for some reason, decided to wear teammate Mitchell Schwartz’s cleats, and then attempted to dunk on a hoop in the team’s locker room. He came up just a bit short.

In honor of #MarchMadness check out my major ups while wearing @m_schwartz72 size 18 cleats 😎🏀 #HoopDreams pic.twitter.com/0IIMztDCPR — Cairo Santos (@cairosantos19) March 21, 2017

Better luck next time?

