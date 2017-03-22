Football kickers might often be overlooked, but they’re athletes, too. The days of the overweight placekicker are long over.
Chiefs kicker Cairo Santos certainly isn’t a big guy. Standing five-foot-eight and weighing roughly 160 pounds, Santos is in good shape and clearly athletic.
Not athletic enough to dunk a basketball, though, apparently.
Santos, for some reason, decided to wear teammate Mitchell Schwartz’s cleats, and then attempted to dunk on a hoop in the team’s locker room. He came up just a bit short.
Better luck next time?
