Calais Campbell headlines a large group of free agents signed by the Jaguars this offseason. Several players also left the Jaguars in free agency and Campbell seems to think that this roster overhaul is complete.

“I truly believe this team has every piece to the puzzle,” Campbell told the team’s website. “We don’t need anything else.”

Is that so?

The Jaguars already were trending in the right direction on defense before bringing in Campbell, A.J. Bouye and Barry Church. Jacksonville was sixth in yards allowed but 25th in points allowed and that’s a big reason they went 3-13.

The team has high hopes for No. 4 overall pick Leonard Fournette, who could provide the Jaguars with a legitimate ground game on offense.

In the NFL, however, it all comes down to the quarterback. If Campbell is correct in saying that the Jaguars don’t need anything else, it means he believes that Bortles is truly their franchise quarterback. Not everyone is convinced of that. He’s averaged 17 interceptions a year in his first three seasons.

If the Jaguars can go from 3-13 to the playoffs without any further roster tweaking, Campbell has a future as a general manager.