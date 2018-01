No one predicted that Jaguars to score 45 points against the Steelers in Sunday’s AFC divisional playoff game.

Except Jaguars defensive lineman Calais Campbell, that is.

Campbell spoke to reporters about the game earlier in the week, and he somehow predicted the final score.

“I’ll take it 2-0, or 45-42 if it comes that way, as long as we win I’m happy,” Campbell said.

Nobody saw a 45-42 #Jaguars win over the #Steelers. Nobody … except Calais Campbell, who reminded me what he told me after last week’s game. This is so weird @Campbell93 pic.twitter.com/QifCN5AuSc — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 14, 2018

That’s incredible.