Calvin Johnson is enjoying retirement from the NFL, but prefers not to talk about his former team, the Detroit Lions.

Apparently, Johnson, the franchise-leader in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, feels he wasn’t treated properly by the Lions.

“I don’t even like to talk Lions too much just because the way our relationship ended,” Johnson told the Detroit Free Press. “If they see me around here, we’ll see. But hey, I don’t know. I just didn’t feel like I was treated the way I should have been treated on the way out. That’s all. I mean, it’s all good. I’m not tripping. I don’t feel any kind of way, just hey, that’s what they did. Hey, it is what is.”

When asked to explain how he was treated, Johnson declined to elaborate.

“I mean, it’s simple,” he said. “It’s simple. It’s easy when you think about it.”

The Lions made Johnson pay back part of his signing bonus when he retired with a year left on his contract. That may be what he’s referring to. Some teams will allow the player to keep that money as a gesture of goodwill. If anybody is deserving of that treatment, it’s Johnson. He helped turn the franchise around during his time with Lions and was one of the most dominant wide receivers in football.