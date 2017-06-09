Calvin Pryor had been practicing on the second field during the Jets’ organized team activities this spring. Demoted to the third team, he was working out with rookies and undrafted free agents.

Now a Brown, the safety is practicing on the main field and he’s ready to put his Jets days behind him.

The Jets drafted Pryor 18th overall in 2014, and he made 38 starts in three seasons. He had just two interceptions, however, both in 2015. Pryor broke up 14 passes and forced two fumbles, but he missed too many tackles and the Jets traded him to the Browns for linebacker Demario Davis.

Pryor’s days as a Jet seemed numbered when the Jets drafted Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye, both safeties, with their first two picks.

The Browns made safety Jabrill Peppers one of their three first-round picks, but none of their 10 other picks were safeties.

“One thing I know — I can play football,” Pryor said. “I feel like it was a great opportunity — have a fresh start, learn a new system and buy into a new culture. I had a feeling (with the Jets) drafting two safeties, but I can’t control that. I’m excited. I can’t thank (the Browns) enough.”

None of the Browns’ current safeties have started for more than half a season at a time. Pryor turns 25 on July 2. He still has time to deliver on the flashes of promise he’s shown.