Panthers quarterback Cam Newton knows a thing or two about style.

Both he and Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. sported some flashy cleats for their Week 17 matchups, with Newton having more of a New Year’s Day theme.

Cam Newton warms up in “New Years Day” themed cleats vs. Tampa Bay https://t.co/DqwPzyZsQi — B/R Kicks (@br_kicks) January 1, 2017

Happy New Year!