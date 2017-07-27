The Carolina Panthers may have added a few weapons on offense, but don’t expect that to have much of an impact on Cam Newton’s playing style.

Newton, who is recovering from a rotator cuff injury, has been the subject of much talk, regarding how he will play upon return. He’s been one of the most hit quarterbacks in the league over the past few years, due to his ability to extend the play, and also to take off running.

And it’s not going to change.

Even with adding Curtis Samuel and Christian McCaffrey, Newton had this to say about whether or not he’d run less in the future.

“What you expect a lion not to roar?”

Cam Newton said telling him not to run the ball as much is "like telling a lion not to roar." pic.twitter.com/e999qKkFLw — Steve Reed (@SteveReedAP) July 27, 2017

Running less would limit his effectiveness, and Newton is probably aware of that.