Cam Newton has been known for his eccentric postgame outfits, and for donning pieces of clothing that not too many others would attempt to wear.

Newton’s outfit for Sunday’s game was certainly different, as he was seen wearing a brimless hat and red sunglasses, which sparked plenty of reactions on social media.

Check out this awesome look, which Newton said was inspired by Andre 3000, who was talking up brimless hats in an interview with GQ.

Cam Newton says his outfit was inspired by Andre 3000 wearing a 'brimless' hat 😂pic.twitter.com/Plj8NdmawC — Def Pen Sports (@DefPenSports) December 11, 2017

That’s a look that few could pull off. Newton looked like Aladdin with that hat.