Cam Newton made a great choice as to who he wanted to perform at his sneaker release party.

Newton and Under Armour held a party to show off his new kicks, and 2 Chainz (as well as Tity Boi) joined him for the entertainment.

At one point, when 2 Chainz was performing “Riverdale Road,” Newton joined him on stage to help put on a show for everyone in attendance.

Maybe Newton could’ve pursued a career in rap music instead? He looked comfortable performing up there.