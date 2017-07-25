Cam Newton has always been tough to bring down, but he might have even regained some of the quickness he once had earlier in his career, so opposing defenses should take note.

Newton showed up to training camp weighing 246 pounds — 14 less than he was listed at last season.

This photo he posted on Instagram shows just how ripped he is.

Newton won’t be taking many reps to begin camp, however, as the team looks to work him back in so he can have a full recovery from the shoulder injury he suffered last season.