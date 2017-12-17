Panthers quarterback Cam Newton opened the scoring in Sunday’s game against the Packers with a touchdown pass to Christian McCaffrey, and he even warned his opponent about it before the snap in the cheekiest way possible.

The Panthers were faced with a second-and-goal situation from the Packers’ seven-yard line, and Newton elected to play mind games with his opponent. He pointed to the Packers defense before the ball was snapped, and then was seen saying the following:

“You been watching film, huh?” Newton appeared to say. “That’s cool; watch this.”

Newton then threw a touchdown pass to McCaffrey — backing up his talk.

Newton to McCaffrey on the Texas route for a TD pic.twitter.com/ktYoVPLtDx — Ian Wharton (@NFLFilmStudy) December 17, 2017

The Packers defense probably didn’t appreciate that gesture.