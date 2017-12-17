Quantcast
Cam Newton taunts Packers defense during game, then throws TD (VIDEO)
Posted by on December 17, 2017

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton opened the scoring in Sunday’s game against the Packers with a touchdown pass to Christian McCaffrey, and he even warned his opponent about it before the snap in the cheekiest way possible.

The Panthers were faced with a second-and-goal situation from the Packers’ seven-yard line, and Newton elected to play mind games with his opponent. He pointed to the Packers defense before the ball was snapped, and then was seen saying the following:

“You been watching film, huh?” Newton appeared to say. “That’s cool; watch this.”

Newton then threw a touchdown pass to McCaffrey — backing up his talk.

The Packers defense probably didn’t appreciate that gesture.