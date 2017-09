Cam Newton — like Russell Westbrook — is known for wearing vibrant pieces of clothing that not too many other people can pull off.

He sported some eccentric slippers after Sunday’s win over the Bills, and you need to see them, because these aren’t footwear you normally see athletes wear to postgame press conferences. But Newton doesn’t go with the flow, and instead, often goes against the grain.

Those aren’t the type of slippers you’ll usually see at Nordstrom Rack, that’s for sure.