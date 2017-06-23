Does Drew Brees deserve a place among the all-time Mount Rushmore of quarterbacks?

Saints teammate Cameron Jordan apparently thinks that would be an insult.

He says Brees is among the top three.

“Drew has got to be No. 2 or No. 3. Quarterbacks have 5,000-yard seasons once in a career,” Jordan told NFL.com. “You talk about Drew, and he’s had five of those seasons. (Other QBs) have one of them. He’s had five. That alone puts him in the top three (all time).”

Five of the nine 5,000-yard passing seasons in the history of the NFL are on Brees’ resumé, and while Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Joe Montana, John Elway and Dan Marino all could claim spots in the top five ahead of him, Brees is among the Big Three in several categories.

His 66,111 passing yards are third. Only Manning and Brett Favre have more. Those two quarterbacks also are the only ones ahead of Brees on the all-time completions list (Brees has 5,836) and the all-time touchdowns list (Brees has 465).

While he’s there statistically, the 38-year-old Brees probably needs to win a second championship to receive serious consideration for a place on the Mount Rushmore of quarterbacks, let alone the top three.