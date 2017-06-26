What will Cameron Jordan say next?

Days after saying that teammate Drew Brees is one of the three best all-time quarterbacks, the defensive end told Greg Bishop of the MMQB that the Saints are ready to win the Super Bowl now.

“We’re building a team to win a Super Bowl. We’re not building for the future. It’s hard not to believe in our team. We’re ready to win it now,” Jordan said.

The Saints have finished 7-9 in each of the last three seasons. They’ve ranked in the bottom six defensively in both points and yards allowed in each of those seasons.

It’s not unheard of, however, for a team to leap from 7-9 to a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Plus the Saints added this guy named Adrian Peterson.

The last time the Saints had a respectable defense, they finished fourth in both points and yards allowed and reached the divisional round of the playoffs.

If the Saints’ defense improves or their offense becomes so unstoppable that they don’t need that great of a defense, winning the Super Bowl is not out of the realm of possibility for the Saints.

It’s more plausible than Brees being one of the three best quarterbacks ever.