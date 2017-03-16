One of the top prospects the Red Sox had to give up to acquire Chris Sale was Michael Kopech, who is known for lighting up radar guns.

He hit 105 mph in a minor league game last year that was played in Salem, Va., one of the fastest pitches ever recorded. So it’s clear that the guy can throw some serious gas.

And apparently, 105 isn’t even his ceiling. Kopech’s personal trainer believes it’s considerably higher than that.

He hit 110 mph back in January in a max-velocity exercise, and if you head over to NESN, you can see the video, as well as some quotes from Kopech’s trainer about why he believes the pitcher can throw 107+ in a game.

Matt manages all editorial operations for The Sports Daily. His work has been featured on MSN, Fox Sports, Yardbarker, SB Nation and Bleacher Report. Matt has also written for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He enjoys eating good food, shooting hoops and making original, compelling stories go viral.

