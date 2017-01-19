Quantcast
Canadian bro snowboards down street, gets hit by car (VIDEO)
January 19, 2017

Those brave souls that participate in extreme sports do things that are a bit, well, extreme. A guy in Quebec City did just that recently, and we now have the video footage to serve as proof.

The bro, John Adams, decided to snowboard down a Quebec City street, which doesn’t seem like a great idea, because, you know, traffic.

Things were going well until he got hit by a car.

His savage friends were laughing about it afterward, which seems cruel. Luckily, the New York Post reported that Adams did not suffer any major injuries.