There’s no player in the NHL right now that Capitals fans dislike more than Sidney Crosby. Whether it’s because of his demeanor, style of play or the number of big goals he’s scored against them, he’s a huge villain in the eyes of Caps fans.

So when he scored two goals in a span of 52 seconds to give the Penguins a 2-0 lead in Thursday night’s game, he was dealt with accordingly.

There were plenty of boos heard throughout the playoff matchup, and one particular fan even tried to hit Crosby with a beer can during the game. The execution on the throw, however, wasn’t very good, and it missed badly.

Caps fan attempts to hit Sidney Crosby with a beer can, comes up short pic.twitter.com/gxD704oACb — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) April 28, 2017

Not even close.