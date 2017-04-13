NHL fans that prefer high-scoring affairs should be excited for the upcoming playoff series between the Washington Capitals and Toronto Maple Leafs, which looks to feature plenty of offensive firepower.

And while Capitals netminder Brayden Holtby has been stellar this year — as he ranks second in the league in goals against average (2.07) — Frederik Andersen has been anything but. He’s averaging 2.67 goals given up per game, and has also been dealing with a head injury stemming from a brutal collision. Andersen is expected to play in Thursday night’s game, but the question is how effective can he be.

The Capitals (55-19-3-5) won the Presidents’ Trophy for the second consecutive year, and they’ll be looking to make a deep run this postseason, rather than an early exit. Having home-ice advantage throughout the playoffs will certainly help matters, as they’re 32-7-1-1 at Verizon Center this year.

It’s safe to say Washington is in “win-now” mode. With an aging Alexander Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom and other veterans on the roster, as well as Holtby entering his prime, it’s now or never for the Capitals. And they stand a great shot to win it all this year. But first, they’ll have to defeat the young and talented Maple Leafs.

Game Info:

When: Thursday, April 13, at 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch on TV: USA

Watch live stream online: NBC Sports Live Extra

The key to the Capitals’ red-hot form has been scoring early, especially at home. They’ve been doing it on the regular, and the Maple Leafs are certainly aware of it. Look for Toronto to come out with an aggressive gameplan in an attempt to strike first and quiet the home crowd.