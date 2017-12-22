Authorities responded to a car crash at Lambeau Field on Friday, involving two cars and a minivan.

Multiple law enforcement and emergency agencies showed up to Lambeau Field Friday afternoon, and police cordoned off the southern end of the stadium parking lot, where multiple cars were damaged, according to Jeff Bollier of the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

According to eyewitnesses that work inside the stadium, a man driving a car hit into another car — which then become lodged under a minivan — then drove into the stadium’s loading dock where he hit a booth and crashed to a stop.

That explains how the van ended up with its tail in the air. #LambeauField pic.twitter.com/VkYjn4Jdd3 — Jeff Bollier (@GBstreetwise) December 22, 2017

No injuries have been reported, however, one suspect was arrested and taken into custody.

A squad car drove by with one person in the back. pic.twitter.com/ck2N4eSndX — Jeff Bollier (@GBstreetwise) December 22, 2017

Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith indicated that the south side of the stadium was a large crime scene, but stated that no weapons were involved, aside from the vehicle. However, it was initially believed that a bomb threat was involved when the Brown County Bomb Squad arrived, which sent social media into a frenzy. The bomb squad, it appears, was just called for precautionary measures.

The Brown County Bomb Squad has arrived at #Lambeau. pic.twitter.com/1Bz5eJYeuG — Jeff Bollier (@GBstreetwise) December 22, 2017

Reports of a bomb threat at Lambeau. Heavy police and fire presence. Officials won't confirm anything. pic.twitter.com/PwBJYii66A — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) December 22, 2017

It appears that Saturday’s Vikings-Packers game at Lambeau will still take place as scheduled.