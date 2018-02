Even Nostradamus himself couldn’t have predicted what interrupted Sunday’s Grapefruit League game between the Astros and Cardinals.

The exhibition matchup, which took place in Jupiter, Fla., was halted when a car got stuck on the outfield.

The car was driving around the field for a promotion during the middle of an inning, but unfortunately, it got stuck trying to exit through the wall doors. The driver eventually gave up, and then decided to leave the field the same way he entered.