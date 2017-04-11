The Arizona Cardinals didn’t initially look like one of the top teams poised to take a quarterback in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft.

Initially.

Carson Palmer has plans to come back and the idea Bruce Arians would pull the trigger on a signal-caller in an iffy class didn’t seem likely.

Yet here are the Cardinals, meeting with DeShone Kizer, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport:

#NotreDame QB DeShone Kizer is visiting the #AZCardinals today, source said. At No. 13, this is a potential landing spot for him. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 10, 2017

Oh, and Deshaun Watson:

Big week for #Clemson QB Deshaun Watson: He’s visiting the #49ers (No. 2) today and tomorrow, then has #AZCardinals on Wednesday, per source — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 10, 2017

Now they’re on to Mitch Trubisky, per Mike Jurecki of Fox Sports:

North Carolina QB Mitch Trubrisky was spotted at Steak 44 Monday night having dinner w/ Michael Bidwill, Steve Keim & Bruce Arians. — Mike Jurecki (@mikejurecki) April 11, 2017

So maybe Arians and the Cardinals do have plans to go get a potential franchise quarterback and groom him behind Palmer.

In fact, the Cardinals might feel so strongly about this need that they could trade up. Here’s CBSSports.com’s Jason La Canfora:

The Cardinals are trying to gauge internally what it might take to move up from No. 13 to get a quarterback — I continue to hear a strong buzz about them and Watson — but that price might be prohibitive. Regardless, the Cardinals spent a lot of time last week getting to know these quarterbacks better.

How’s that for a nice curveball ahead of the draft?

In other words, count the Cardinals as one of the most interesting teams to watch on draft day. This wasn’t the case before, but quarterback wasn’t seen as the likeliest route the front office would go with so many other needs on the roster.

Now the globe knows to keep an eye on the Cardinals.