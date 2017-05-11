The Cardinals were the odd team out in the scramble to get a quarterback in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft.

Instead, it looks like they’re going to get a quarterback who was drafted 10th overall — in 2011.

According to multiple reports via Pro Football Talk, the Cardinals will sign Blaine Gabbert to a one-year, minimum-salary contract.

The Jaguars drafted Gabbert with the No. 10 pick in 2011, and the numbers have been ugly across the board. He went 5-22 as a starter in three years at Jacksonville. The Jaguars traded him to the 49ers, and Gabbert went 4-9 as a starter there.

Gabbert has completed 56 percent of his passes. He’s thrown 38 touchdown passes and 37 interceptions. He’s averaged just six yards per passing attempt and his career passer rating is 71.5.

The Cardinals stayed in the No. 13 spot in the draft while the Chiefs traded up to take Patrick Mahomes at No. 10 and the Texans stepped in front of them to get Deshaun Watson at No. 12.

If the Cardinals really had their eye on a successor to Carson Palmer in the draft, Gabbert is at best a consolation prize. There’s no guarantee he’ll even make the team. He’ll compete for a roster spot with Drew Stanton and Zac Dysert. That’s not exactly what the Jaguars envisioned when they traded the No. 16 pick and their second-round pick 49th overall) to the Redskins for the No. 10 pick so they could draft Gabbert.

Just a word of caution for the Chiefs and Texans.