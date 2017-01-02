The Arizona Cardinals say Chandler Jones is here to stay.

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians told reporters Monday that the fifth-year outside linebacker “is not going anywhere,” and “if we have to, we’ll franchise him.”

Jones, 26, recorded 11 sacks in his first season with the Cardinals after getting traded from the New England Patriots last offseason. He was a bright spot for the underperforming Cardinals, who won just seven games in 2016 after winning 13 games en route to a division title last season.

Jones, a Pro Bowl selection in 2015, wants to return to the Cardinals, telling Kyle Odegard of the team’s official website: “I love it here.”

Jones and second-year outside linebacker Markus Golden formed quite the pass-rushing duo in Arizona, with Golden notching 12.5 sacks this past season. Keeping them together would be the right move as the Cardinals look to bounce back from a disappointing season.