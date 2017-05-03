It might appear that the Cardinals were the big losers in the NFL draft’s quarterback derby.

The Chiefs jumped from No. 27 in the first round to No. 10 to draft Patrick Mahomes and the Texans moved from 25 to 12 to draft Deshaun Watson.

Both teams cut in front of the Cardinals at No. 13, and the Cardinals have been looking for a successor for the 37-year-old Carson Palmer. They drafted Temple linebacker Haason Reddick, and if they were out-maneuvered by the Chiefs and Texans in an effort to get a quarterback, general manager Steve Keim isn’t letting on.

“We did our due diligence on all three of those guys,” Keim told Adam Schein of SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio via NFL.com, referring to Mahomes, Watson and Mitchell Trubisky, the other quarterback chosen in the first round. “But at the end of the day Haason Reddick was our highest graded player on the board. The one thing I’ve been adamant about since I’ve become general manager here is not forcing that pick.”

What we don’t know is if Reddick still would have been the highest graded player on the Cardinals’ board if Mahomes or Watson were still available.