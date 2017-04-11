Even with the draft fast approaching, the fact quarterback Colin Kaepernick still doesn’t have a job remains a top storyline.

While other backups around the league—as well as some odd names like Mike Glennon—have received big paydays, Kapernick has watched from the sidelines. Some suggest it has more to do with his protests of the national anthem last year and the PR black eye that would come with signing him than his ability as a football player.

Former teammates of Kaepernick’s from the San Francisco 49ers such as Carlos Hyde and NaVorro Bowman just went to bat publicly for their former quarterback.

Here are Hyde’s thoughts on the matter, according to Matt Maiocco of CSNBayArea.com:

“I’ve seen some quarterbacks who got signed that, in my opinion, Kap is way better than. But, you know, I’m not a GM. I’m not a head coach. So that’s out of my league.”

Indeed, though a quarterback has to fit a system schematically speaking, it doesn’t make sense that some of hte guys with new deals left the free-agent pool before Kaepernick.

As for Bowman:

“I think he’s proven that he can play at this level. He’s made a choice that’s kind of had a little backlash from it. But I think he’ll be fine. Someone will give him a job. He’s not like a bad guy or anything. So I think that’s what matters in the NFL, if you can play level and your character is great. So I wish him the best.”

Indeed, one has to think Kaepernick will have a job at some point. Even former players agree with analysts who say he has something to offer as a quarterback.

The fit simply needs to be right. And by now, teams will probably wait until after the draft to see how the dominoes fall.